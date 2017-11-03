Port Adelaide's off-season signing spree has continued with the Power adding former Melbourne co-captain Jack Trengove.

Trengove, the No.2 pick at the 2009 draft, had overcome a career-threatening foot injury to return to the field, but has had limited AFL action with five senior appearances in the past two seasons.

After 86 games in seven seasons with the Demons, the 26-year-old was told he wouldn't be offered a contract for 2018.

But Port swooped and signed him on Friday as a delisted free agent, adding him to an impressive off-season haul that includes Tom Rockliff, Jack Watts, Steven Motlop and Trent McKenzie.

"The football world knows that Jack has had some much-publicised injury setbacks over the last couple of years," Power list manager Jason Cripps said.

"But we are confident that he still has plenty of upside and will contribute positively to our playing group both on and off the field.

"We are all well aware of the skill level and pure football ability that Jack possesses but, most importantly, he also brings great character, integrity and leadership to our club which will be invaluable to our entire playing group."

Trengove was just 20 when he was appointed co-captain at Melbourne with Jack Grimes.

The move is not only a second chance for Trengove, but also a homecoming for the midfielder who had played his junior football with Sturt in the SANFL.

"I am so appreciative of Port Adelaide providing me with another chance to play the game I love," Trengove said.

"I still feel as though I have plenty to offer with my experience and leadership and I can't wait to start this new phase in my career.

"And to come home and be back around family and friends will make the transition so much easier."

Trengove has signed a one-year deal with the Power.

Port were also widely reported to be on the verge of signing veteran forward Lindsay Thomas, who agreed on Friday to part ways with North Melbourne.