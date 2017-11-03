A ratings agency warns higher prisoner numbers and the cost of remote jails in WA makes it likely the state government will have to spend more on corrections.

Ratings agency Moody's has pointed to the recent spike in Western Australia's prison population as a key risk to the state government's spending forecasts.

"The significantly higher cost of operating geographically remote correctional facilities combined with prison projections indicate existing facilities are operating close to capacity constraints," Moody's said in a credit opinion released on Friday.

"This situation raises the likelihood of new capital expenditure requirements in the budget forecast period."