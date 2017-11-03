Dane Haylett-Petty and his younger brother Ross have joined the Melbourne Rebels. (AAP)

The Melbourne Rebels have continued their Super Rugby signing spree by securing the Haylett-Petty brothers, Dane and Ross, for the next two seasons.

The pair have joined a swag of players linking with their former Western Force coach Dave Wessels at the Rebels following the Super Rugby side's axing.

Dane, 28, is missing the Wallabies four-Test spring tour after biceps surgery but will be a strong addition to the Rebels with his ability to play fullback or wing.

Ross, 23, is an emerging backrower/lock who played in all 15 games this Super Rugby season.

Dane said he was excited to be able to play under Wessels.

"The rugby program that Dave (Wessels) runs is all about hard-work and pushing each other and I think we're building a very competitive group at the Rebels so I know that he's going to get the best out of me here," Dane said.

Wessels said the pair woulld complement the new program being established at the Rebels.

"Dane and Ross are talented, committed and hard working players," Wessels said.

"Both have made significant strides in their development as experienced players over the last couple of years at an international and national level but I believe they still have their best rugby ahead of them which is exciting for everyone at our club."

The Rebels are hopeful of landing Force locks Adam Coleman and Matt Philip, who are currently on Wallabies duty in Japan.