North Melbourne and Lindsay Thomas have agreed to bring an end to his time at Arden Street with a year left on his contract.

North Melbourne veteran Lindsay Thomas is on the move to a new AFL club after the Kangaroos agreed to delist him on Friday.

The 29-year-old still had a year to run on his contract but it's been widely speculated the South Australian is keen to sign with Port Adelaide for next season.

Thomas played 205 games and kicked 325 goals over 11 seasons with North but was on the outer with coach Brad Scott this season and only made nine senior appearances.

"Lindsay has played some outstanding footy in his time and was widely regarded as one of the most potent, electric small forwards in the game," North football boss Cameron Joyce said.

"He is an intelligent and determined footballer that played with a tremendous amount of passion and desire.

"He played with his heart on his sleeve and overcame some huge challenges to carve out a fantastic career at North at the highest level."

Port could add the livewire forward as a delisted free agent or at the upcoming national or rookie drafts.

If he does make the switch to the Power he would be the latest in a string of additions, which include Tom Rockliff, Jack Watts, Steven Motlop and Trent McKenzie.