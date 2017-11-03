Steve Smith is preparing for the challenge ahead of his first Ashes series as captain. (AAP)

Steve Smith has led Australia throughout 26 Tests but admits none compare to the challenge awaiting in the Ashes.

Preparing for the most meaningful Test series of his captaincy career, Steve Smith admits there is room for improvement.

Smith became Australia's youngest Test skipper since Kim Hughes in 2014, temporarily performing the nation's second most important job at age 25.

The classy right-hander, who succeeded Michael Clarke the following year, has now led his country in 26 Tests.

There have been plenty of highs and lows - and 12 centuries - but nothing can compare to the challenge that starts at the Gabba in three weeks.

"No doubt. Ashes series are always big," Smith said on Friday, when asked if the five-Test bout with England looms as the biggest series of his career.

"This is my first Ashes series as captain and it's going to be a good challenge."

Smith has done a lot of learning on the job since being handed the keys to the Test XI while he was on a provisional driving licence.

One aspect of his leadership that has been critiqued throughout the journey is an emotive on-field approach - be it talking tactics with teammates or a couple of frank discussions with umpires.

The 28-year-old acknowledged on Friday he must do a better job of keeping his feelings in check, as pointed out this week by icon Steve Waugh.

"It's something that I've been working on for a while, I probably don't do myself any favours with my hand gestures," he said on the eve of NSW's Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia.

"I've tried a few different techniques."

Several teammates have described Smith's composure at the crease and the ease at which he picks gaps and makes a mockery of bowlers' best-laid plans, as inspirational.

Widely considered the best batsman in the world, Smith is yet to register a century since his record-breaking tour of India wrapped up in March.

The fidgeting genius, who has admitted in the past he occasionally forgets how to hold a bat, recorded single-figure scores in last week's day-night Shield clash but enjoyed a productive hit in the SCG nets on the eve of the Shield match against WA.

"I haven't felt great for a little while now," he said.

"Haven't felt quite right the last couple of weeks ... I think I've made some progress the last couple of days. It'll be good to spend some time in the middle to just reaffirm that.

"Had a really good hit today, felt like I figured things out at the end."