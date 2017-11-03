Signout
  (Reuters)
Stoke halted a run of poor results, where they had won just one of seven league games, with a victory at Watford last weekend to climb three points clear of the relegation zone to 14th in the standings.
23 MINS AGO  UPDATED 22 MINS AGO

Leicester replaced Craig Shakespeare with Puel last week and the Frenchman led the Foxes to a comfortable 2-0 win over Everton last Sunday. Hughes said he was not underestimating the rejuvenated side.

"Winning games back-to-back is never easy in the Premier League but with a win away from home last weekend, we hope to win again tomorrow," he told reporters.

"Make no doubt about it we will face a good side tomorrow in Leicester City. They have plenty of options and good players.

"Leicester have good forward options. It is difficult in terms of our preparation as they have a new manager."

Hughes added that Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross was a doubt for the game after yet another injury setback while defender Geoff Cameron is ruled out as he recovers from a concussion.

Striker Peter Crouch (back) and defender Glen Johnson (illness), who missed Stoke's last league game, have returned to training.

Leicester are 11th in the table and last won a league game at the bet365 stadium in 2014.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

