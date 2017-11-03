Leicester replaced Craig Shakespeare with Puel last week and the Frenchman led the Foxes to a comfortable 2-0 win over Everton last Sunday. Hughes said he was not underestimating the rejuvenated side.
"Winning games back-to-back is never easy in the Premier League but with a win away from home last weekend, we hope to win again tomorrow," he told reporters.
"Make no doubt about it we will face a good side tomorrow in Leicester City. They have plenty of options and good players.
"Leicester have good forward options. It is difficult in terms of our preparation as they have a new manager."
Hughes added that Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross was a doubt for the game after yet another injury setback while defender Geoff Cameron is ruled out as he recovers from a concussion.
Striker Peter Crouch (back) and defender Glen Johnson (illness), who missed Stoke's last league game, have returned to training.
Leicester are 11th in the table and last won a league game at the bet365 stadium in 2014.
