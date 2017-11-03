Federal and state health ministers have met in Canberra and are confident a stronger flu vaccine for next year will cut the number of cases.

Health Minister Greg Hunt is confident a stronger flu vaccine targeting the elderly will help minimise cases and deaths next year.

Figures reveal more than 217,000 Australians had laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu this year - more than double the previous record of just over 100,000 in 2015.

Several nursing homes residents in Victorian and Tasmania died as a result of the outbreak.

"The signs are we will have the new A-strain vaccine that will protect seniors next year," Mr Hunt told reporters.

Mr Hunt met with his state and territory counterparts in Canberra on Friday afternoon.

The ministers agreed on banning nurses working solo in remote areas, following the murder of outback nurse Gayle Woodford in the APY Lands of SA's far north last year.

Other meeting outcomes:

* A crackdown on dodgy doctors masquerading as cosmetic surgeons.

* Removing barriers for doctors and nurses experiencing mental illnesses from seeking help.

* Ministers agreed on principles for a 2020-2025 national health reform agreement with a focus on prevention and keeping people out of hospital.