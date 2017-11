The new iPhone X has gone on sale at Apple's George Street store in Sydney, with Aussie fans the first in the world to purchase the device.

Hundreds of people have queued in Sydney's CBD to get their hands on the new Apple iPhone X.

Cheers erupted from the Apple staff as the doors opened at the George St store at 8am on Friday, with Aussie fans the first in the world to purchase the latest phone.

Bishoy Behman, 18, was so keen to be the first to get the gadget he even paid people to stake out his position in line. The iPhone X has new features including facial ID recognition and wireless charging.