Students have briefly occupied the Department of Immigration and Border Protection office in Sydney's CBD demanding authorities bring refugees stuck on Manus Island to Australia.

An Australian-funded detention centre on Manus Island was officially closed on Tuesday but up to 600 refugees and asylum seekers remain on the site without food, water or electricity.

They're refusing to move to alternative accommodation in the community because of fears they'll be attacked by locals.

The protesters in Sydney called on the Australian government to act urgently to bring the former detainees to Australia.

"I'm joining this peaceful protest today because enough is enough," Greens Senator Lee Rhiannon said in a statement.

"We cannot continue to stand by as these atrocious human rights abuses are perpetrated in our name."

Conditions have worsened in recent days, with refugees reportedly digging wells for water.

Papua New Guinea forces are expected to arrive on at the centre and could forcibly evict those who refuse to leave.

Refugee Behrouz Boochani posted on social media on Friday that the former detainees were still refusing to leave.

"At the moment hundreds of naked men are lying around me. They are starving and their bodies are getting weak."

The protesters left the immigration office before midday on Thursday.