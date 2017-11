Australia skipper Steve Smith says he speaks regularly with selectors but talk of him picking his mates is "absolute garbage".

Steve Smith insists he won't be deciding Australia's Ashes selection conundrums, rubbishing the idea as "absolute garbage".

Smith has recently come under fire for making so-called captain's calls regarding his XI, with critics suggesting the skipper wields too much influence.

"All this rubbish about me picking my mates is absolute garbage. I certainly don't agree with that," Smith told reporters in Sydney on Friday.