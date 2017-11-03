Malcolm Turnbull has rejected calls for a citizenship audit of MPs, saying only the High Court has the power to determine who is eligible for parliament.

The prime minister said there was no place in Australia for "witch hunts", taking aim at critics of Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg over whether he held Hungarian dual citizenship through his mother.

"Has this witch-hunt become so absurd that people are seriously claiming that Josh Frydenberg is the citizen of a country which has stripped his mother and her family of their citizenship and would have pushed them into the gas chambers had it not been that the war was ended before they had time to do so?" Mr Turnbull asked reporters in Perth on Friday.