US B-1B bombers have flew over the Korean Peninsula and carried out bombing drills simulating attacks on major targets in the country, the North's official KCNA news agency says.
The strategic bombers, escorted by US and South Korean fighter jets, flew from the Anderson Air Force Base in Guam, to conduct a "surprise" strike drill, the KCNA said.
Two Guam-based US B-1B bombers, accompanied by fighter jets from South Korea and Japan, carried out the exercise in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula on November 2, Korean-time, the US Air Force said .
"The bilateral continuous bomber presence (CBP) mission was planned in advance ... and was not in response to any current event," the Air Force said in a statement.
Related reading
Trump to tell Asia that world 'running out of time' on North Korea: White House
President Donald Trump will tell leaders on a five-nation Asia tour that the world is 'running out of time' on stopping North Korea’s nuclear crisis and that the United States is prepared to defend itself if needed, a top Trump aide said on Thursday.
Spy agency sees signs of new N.Korea test
South Korea's spy agency says North Korea might carry out a new missile test after brisk activity was spotted at its research facilities.
Xi sends rare message to North Korea's 'Comrade Chairman' Kim Jong-un
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un a rare message, Pyongyang's official news agency reported Thursday, in his first public communication with his wayward neighbour for more than a year.