A passionate debate about assisted dying is set to continue in Victoria's upper house after an emotional first day.

Agriculture Minister Jaala Pulford's speech drew tears in the chamber on Thursday, as she recounted watching her 13-year-old daughter Sinead die of cancer.

"Rejecting this bill will not save a single life" because it will only be available to those already dying from illness, she said.

Ms Pulford was followed by an equally passionate Bernie Finn, who railed against the lack of palliative care in regional Victoria, forcing them to choose an early death.

"If suicide is all we offer people, that's all they will take," Mr Finn said.

The Legislative Council is due to sit on Friday to continue debating before going to a vote, which will be tight.