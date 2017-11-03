Matt Philip (2nd L) was to have played for Perth in the NRC but is set to make Wallabies debut. (AAP)

Young lock Matt Philip had been preparing to play for the Perth Spirit in the NRC in Canberra but instead is set to make his Wallabies Test debut against Japan.

Matt Philip was expecting to play rugby this Saturday - but in Canberra rather than 8000km away with the Wallabies in Yokohama.

The young lock's meteoric rise through the rugby ranks went to the next level with his inclusion on the bench for Australia's Test against Japan.

Philip was eyeing a spot in Perth Spirit's line-up in the National Rugby Championship (NRC) semi-final against the Vikings in Canberra rather than for Australia.

"I was planning to play with Perth Spirit but then got the call on Sunday and was over the moon," Philip said after training outside Yokohama's International Stadium, which will host the 2019 World Cup final.

"At the start of the year, my goal was just to get the Western Force jersey and make that my own and I feel like I did that and I'm stoked to be here."

The 23-year-old was called into the Wallabies' squad for the four-Test Japan and Britain tour after impressing through the NRC and at the now-defunct Western Force.

He first caught the eye of Wallabies coach Michael Cheika when he was in the NSW Waratahs' under-20s squad.

Philip believed he was a very different player then, having matured with his move across to Perth.

"Moving away from home changed me into the type of player I am today," he said.

"I was a little boy then and I really enjoy the physicality now and getting my hands on the ball and trying to carry over the advantage line now."

But Cheika remembered him in a more-favourable light.

"I saw him there at the Tahs and I've seen him improve so much," Cheika said.

"He's got a bit of mongrel in him which I really like and he's a worker."

Philip said he'd been speaking to former Force coach Dave Wessels, now at the Melbourne Rebels, and hoped to make an announcement soon on his Super Rugby future.