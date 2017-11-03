The Wallabies are intent on keeping their high standards in their Test against Japan, who they are expected to dominate.

After knocking off world champions New Zealand, the Wallabies have no intentions of letting their standards slip in their Test against Japan.

The Australians are expected to romp home on Saturday at Yokohama's International Stadium against the Brave Blossoms, who have been battling injuries and inconsistent form.

Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper says his side won't be happy to settle for anything less than the benchmark performance they delivered in their breakthrough 23-18 win over the All Blacks last month in Brisbane.

"We've spoken a little bit, that's probably the growth for this squad is being able to play that level against everyone and respecting every opposition with that level of intent," Hooper said after their captain's run.

"It doesn't matter what colour jersey we're playing - we've got to treat it the same way."

After a relaxed preparation, Hooper said it was important his team were switched on from kickoff and set the tone early.

"That's the growth for this squad: it's regardless of who we're playing, where we're playing and who's in the one to 23 jerseys that we're living up to our identity, what we train for and we talk about so much.

"The hardest place to do it is areas like this, away from home, so it's a good challenge for us two years out from a World Cup and start a tour like this one."

Usual winger Reece Hodge will play his first Test at five-eighth, with Bernard Foley sidelined through illness, but Hooper doesn't expect too much to change in their game plan.

"We want to play the same game. It's what we've talked about for this squad - when someone goes down, someone can step in and fill that role and the team isn't hurt by that," Hooper said.

"He will bring different things, that's the nature of the player, but we're excited to see what he'll be like tomorrow."

The Wallabies outsize Japan in almost every department. Hooper says his team will look to enforce their physical dominance over the world No.11 side, who have struggled to find quality locks, handing Kazuki Himeno a debut.

"The mindset we've got to have is one of physicality, as we know the Japanese will bring the line speed and an aggressive nature at the breakdown ... so it's important we use aggression, leg drive and get these guys to retreat hard and make it tough for them," Hooper said.

The Test starts at 4:40pm (AEDT) on Saturday in Yokohama.

AUSTRALIA AND JAPAN HEAD TO HEAD:

* 1975 - Australia 37-15 at SCG

* 1975 - Australia 50-25 at Ballymore, Brisbane

* 1987 - World Cup pool game: Australia 42-23 at Concord Oval, Sydney

* 2007 - World Cup pool game: Australia 91-3 in Lyon, France