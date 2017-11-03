Klay Thompson starred for Golden State, while Portland scored on the buzzer for wins in the NBA. (AAP)

Klay Thompson starred for Golden State, while Portland scored almost on the buzzer to score wins in the NBA.

Klay Thompson scored 27 points, Kevin Durant had 24 and the Golden State Warriors overcame a lethargic first half to beat the injury-riddled San Antonio Spurs 112-92 on Thursday night.

Steph Curry added 21 points for Golden State in its first meeting against the Spurs since sweeping the Western Conference finals en route to the NBA title.

The Spurs played without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, as they did in the conference finals.

Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points, wqhile Kyle Anderson added 16 points in place of Leonard, whose return from an injured right quadriceps is still undetermined.

In the later game, Portland defeated the LA Lakers 113-110 after Damian Lillard made a three-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to finish with 32 points.

Brook Lopez had 27 points and rookie Kyle Kuzma added a season-high 22 for the Lakers, who were short-handed after Larry Nance Jr. injured his left hand in the second half.