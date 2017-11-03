The Croatian manager believes West Ham can exploit sixth-placed Liverpool's defensive frailty - they have conceded 16 goals in 10 league games this season.
"They have that pace and quality up front and on the flanks. If you have a good transition and players in the right positions you can hurt them," Bilic told a news conference on Thursday.
"We have to be solid when we play them... They are not very happy with their position.
"They are a good team, they play offensive football and it can leave them a little open at the back."
A late equaliser by Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha denied 16th-placed West Ham victory last week and Bilic said a positive result against Liverpool would ease the pressure on him.
"I know the situation. I spoke to the chairman like I do after every game. He didn't have to tell what position I am in, we need something from our next game... every win, even in a cup, will take me and us out of that position."
(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)