Alec Baldwin, left, and Hilaria Baldwin arrive at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AAP)

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have announced they are expecting their fourth baby in a touching Instagram post.

They both shared the same photo of them on Friday, lying on the floor surrounded by their three young children.

Hilaria, 33, wrote in a caption: "Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring.

"I'm gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it's a boy or a girl...I'll post it tomorrow midday. We are so excited!"

Baldwin, 59, simply wrote: "Here we go again..."

The pair wedded in 2012, marking Baldwin's second marriage since his split from Kim Basinger a decade previously. They share a daughter, Ireland.

While Baldwin has several decades of acting credits to his name, including a number of awards, he has most recently become known for his television impression of US President Donald Trump, which earned him a best supporting actor Emmy this year.