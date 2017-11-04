Aaron Baddeley is five shots from the lead at the PGA Tour event in Las Vegas after a round of 66 in Friday's second round.

Aaron Baddeley has carded a second round 66 to be tied-fourth place at the PGA Tour event in Las Vegas, five shots off the pace of leader J.J. Spaun.

Baddeley is the only Australia in the top 50 after a blemish-free Friday which included birdies on holes four, five, nine, 11 and 16.

"It was windy today," Baddeley said.

"There were a couple holes there where it was like a two- or three-club wind, which is really unusual here in Vegas.

"But it's just nice because it really brings out the good ball-hitters and also the people who can be patient in this type of weather."

Queensland's defending champion Rod Pampling (73) and compatriot Geoff Ogilvy (72) are at one-over and poised to make the cut on the number.

Spaun shot a six-under 65 at a breezy TPC Summerlin to the lead before play was suspended late in the day due to darkness.

"I know it's not going to be easy on the weekend, but just trying to keep things in perspective and stay within myself and give myself a shot on Sunday," he said.

He is 11 under after his 36 holes to be three shots clear of Kelly Kraft (15 holes) and four ahead of Robert Garrigus (65).

Kraft's unfinished round was highlighted by a hole-in-one on the par-three fifth, using a six-iron on the 174-yard hole.

Patton Kizzire shot 66 to be joint with Baddeley with first-round leader Whee Kim (72) of South Korea and German Stephan Jaeger at five under.