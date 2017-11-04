Nathan Coulter-Nile will play against England in an attempt to make the Ashes team. (AAP)

Australian paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile will lead a baby-faced WA side in the two-day tour match against England in Perth.

Australian paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile will be aiming to land an early psychological blow against England when he lines up in the two-day tour match at the WACA Ground starting on Saturday.

Coulter-Nile will captain a baby-faced WA XI side against England, who are using the contest as one of three warm-up matches leading into the first Test later this month.

England will field 13 players in the match, with only Steven Finn (jarred left knee), Moeen Ali (side strain), and back-up wicketkeeper Ben Foakes to miss out from the touring 16-man squad.

The England and Wales Cricket Board have confirmed Finn and Moeen will also miss the second warm-up match in Adelaide next week after scans on their injuries.

The scan indicated Finn's injury is not as bad as was first feared and key all-rounder Moeen will be back in full training before the opening Test in Brisbane on November 23.

Coulter-Nile starred for WA with both bat and ball in last week's Sheffield Shield win over Tasmania.

But given his history of shoulder, back, and hamstring issues, he was rested from this week's Shield clash with NSW.

Instead, he has been given the chance to prove his wares against England in a match that is only two days long.

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc are all ahead of Coulter-Nile in the pecking order, and he will need one of those pacemen to get injured or be rested if he is to earn a call-up.

Tasmanian paceman Jackson Bird is vying with Coulter-Nile to be the preferred back-up.

WA XI coach Stewart Walters is expecting big things from Coulter-Nile against England.

"Coults knows where he stands in the pecking order, with the fast bowlers around Australia," Walters said.

"He'll be out there giving it everything he's got. This is why he's playing this game.

"I'm hoping he goes out and is aggressive.

"That's his personality and character, and there's a lot on the line for him."

WA's team features only two players with Shield experience - Coulter-Nile, and Will Bosisto.

But England captain Joe Root says his team can't afford to be complacent.

"Whenever you play any opposition in Australia, you're never expecting an easy ride. It's going to be very competitive," Root said.

"They'll want to prove a point. They want to prove themselves against international opponents."

England: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes.

WA XI: Nathan Coulter-Nile (capt), Will Bosisto, Jake Carder, Tim David, Kyle Gardiner, Aaron Hardie, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Hobson, Calum How, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, Mark Turner.