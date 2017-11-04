Supercars championship contender Fabian Coulthard has walked away from his overturned Ford in New Zealand but his title hopes are in tatters.

With his DJR Team Penske Falcon on its roof, Fabian Coulthard's Supercars championship hopes have also been upended by a big accident in New Zealand.

Coulthard risked a pass on championship rival Chaz Mostert when the Ford star was attempting to redress with Holden's David Reynolds late in Saturday's opening race at Pukekohe Park Raceway.

Reynolds and Coulthard collided, sending Reynolds into a tyre bundle and leaving Coulthard walking away from an upturned car.

Coulthard slipped from second on the championship standings, and just 17 points behind leader Jamie Whincup, to third and 137 points off the pace after the incident.

"It all stems from the redress that Chaz tried to do," Coulthard said.

"Being a racer that I am ... there was a gap and I went for it and I just got a tag from Reynolds.

"It is what it is. Obviously, I'm gutted for my guys - lots of work ahead of them tonight."

Mostert's title hopes also took a hit with the Prodrive Racing Australia star forced to take a pitlane penalty late in the race, eventually finishing 23rd.

"Today, I just absolutely ballsed it up," said Mostert, who lies fifth in the championship and 210 points behind series leader Jamie Whincup.

"Definitely with Fabs' car and Davey, I didn't want to see that happen; absolute ballsed it up today."