Evra suspended by Marseille after scuffle with home fan - club
OM said in a statement that the France international had been summoned to an interview that will lead to disciplinary action.
Reuters
1 HOUR AGO
(Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
