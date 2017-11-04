Signout
  Donna Byrne, 53, was charged with riding the horse down a busy Florida highway while intoxicated. She is also charged with animal neglect.
After one drink too many, a four-legged animal might seem a better option than a four-wheeled vehicle.
AFP - SBS Wires
21 MINS AGO 

But sadly for one Florida woman, the police did not agree, arresting her Thursday for "drunk-driving" a horse.

Donna Byrne, 53, was arrested in Polk City, central Florida, for "DUI on a horse," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Byrne is also accused of animal neglect for failing to provide proper protection for the horse, placing it at risk of injury or death while riding it along the busy road.

Photo made available by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows Donna Byrne.

According to police, who were called by a passerby, Byrne appeared intoxicated when officers arrived on the scene.

"Ms Byrne was obviously not in any condition to be on the road. She not only put herself and the horse in danger but also anyone who was driving on the road, which is typically very busy," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The horse was taken to a sheriff's office animal shelter.

