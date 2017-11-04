Germany's Julia Goerges is through to the WTA Elite Trophy final in China after a straight-sets defeat of Anastasija Sevastova.

Julia Goerges stands in the way of Ashleigh Barty ending the year inside the world's top 16, with the German progressing to the WTA Elite Trophy final.

Goerges beat Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 6-3 on Saturday to book her spot in China's season-ending tournament decider.

On Sunday, she will meet Barty or American Coco Vandeweghe, who are still to play their semi-final on Saturday night.

Fresh off winning the Kremlin Cup, a confident Goerges swung freely in the 71-minute victory and would prove hard to beat in Sunday's final.

Like Barty, the German can rise to No.14 in the world by winning Zhuhai's 12-player showpiece.

But only a Goerges title, even if Barty loses her semi-final, can stop the Ipswich product rising from a career-high 20 to 16 ahead of January's Brisbane International.

Regardless of her standing ahead of next year, it has been an incredible run from the 21-year-old, who had been ranked 323 this time last year.