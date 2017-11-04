Australia's boxing campaign at next year's Commonwealth Games has been dealt a massive blow with gold medal favourite Joe Goodall crashing out of the qualifying event.

In another huge setback, 2014 Glasgow gold medallist Shelley Watts will also miss the Gold Coast Games after failing to make weight for the selection trials.

Goodall, who trains with Jeff Horn in Brisbane and was ringside for his WBO welterweight title fight with Manny Pacquiao, had been viewed as Australia's best medal prospect.

But the 193cm and 103kg giant was beaten 4-1 by unheralded Victorian Touse Vousiutu in Friday night's super heavyweight semi-final at the Elite Australian Boxing Championships in Sydney.

Vousiutu, who trialled with NRL club Melbourne Storm, will face New South Welshman Sam Kei in Saturday's final.

Rio Olympian Jason Whateley will take on Western Australia's Brandon Rees in the heavyweight category.

Goodall became just the fourth Australian -- and the first in 26 years -- to win a medal at the world amateur boxing championships when he claimed bronze at the AIBA event in September.

A silver medallist at Glasgow in 2014, the 25-year-old had been confident of going a step further on the Gold Coast next year before potentially turning professional.

"I've done well in the amateurs now and I'm just hoping to cap that off and then hopefully do well in the pros," he told AAP earlier in the week.

"I think that's kind of the blueprint to be a good professional boxer. You pay your dues and you have to get that good amateur pedigree before you turn professional."

Goodall's shock defeat comes just days after top women's lightweight prospect Watts withdrew from next year's Games.

Watts announced she had failed to make the 60kg qualifying weight for the selection trials after battling mental health issues.

"I gained a ridiculous amount of weight that turned out to be a little bit too much to get off before the event this week," the 30-year-old posted on Instagram.

"Since January, I have dropped 16kgs & while I am disappointed I wasn't able to make the 60kg weight limit for this tournament, I am proud of the work I've done and where I am at."