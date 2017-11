A re-elected Palaszczuk Labor government would reintroduce its tree-clearing legislation as well as offer "green bonds" to farmers.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk went to Daisy Hill Koala Sanctuary south of Brisbane on Saturday to make the announcement on Day 7 of the election campaign.

The government had previously introduced laws to limit tree clearing legislation, however they were still going through parliament when the November 25 poll was called and will now need to be reintroduced.