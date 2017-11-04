LeBron James led the Cavs in points, rebounds and assists against the Wizards. (AAP)

LeBron James poured in 57 points to help the Cleveland Cavaliers end a four-game NBA losing skid by beating the Washington Wizards 130-122.

It was the second-highest total of James four-time league MVP career and an NBA-best this season.

He made 23 of 34 field-shots and all nine free throws, while adding 11 rebounds and seven assists.

"Every shot that I took, I felt like it was going in," James said.

Teammates Derrick Rose (20 points) and Jae Crowder (17) each managed to top their season highs as Cleveland returned to winning ways off the back of their leader's huge game.

"He still has it, if you guys didn't know that," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said of James. "We knew that."

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 36 points but they were no match for a Cavs team that resembled the one that has been to the NBA Finals three consecutive years.

In New York, Kristaps Porzingis scored 37 points as Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek got his first victory over his former team Phoenix 120-107.

Porzingis fell just shy of the career-best 38 points he scored on Monday as the Knicks improved to 4-4.

His final points of the game were from a highlight-reel, end-to-end possession. He raced back in transition for an emphatic block on rookie Josh Jackson, then tore down the floor to received an assist and finish with a powerful dunk, despite being fouled, to trigger loud "MVP! MVP!" chants.

"I had to calm myself down to knock down the free throw," Porzingis said.

"I loved that play," Porzingis said. "Just the energy that was in the Garden at the moment, it was unbelievable."

Devin Booker scored 34 points for the Suns.

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets eased past the Atlanta Hawks 119-104 to improve their record to 7-3, the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 105-83 while Anthony Davis and fellow big man DeMarcus Cousins had double-doubles as the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the Dallas Mavericks 99-94.

Detroit beat Milwaukee 105-96, San Antonio defeated Charlotte 108-101, Toronto beat Utah 109-100, Denver scored a 95-94 win over Miami and Boston defeated Oklahoma City 101-94.

In the late game, the LA Lakers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 124-112.