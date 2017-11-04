Queensland opposition leader Tim Nicholls has promised to build a 'second M1' on the Gold Coast. (AAP)

The Liberal National Party has promised to build a "second M1" on the Gold Coast if it wins the upcoming state election.

Gold Coast commuters would get a new motorway alongside the notoriously congested M1 if the Liberal National Party wins government.

Opposition leader Tim Nicholls has committed to splitting the cost with the federal government of a $500 million four-lane arterial between Nerang and Stapylton.

"Gold Coasters are sick of sitting in traffic day in, day out. Our plan for a second M1 will get people home from work sooner," Mr Nicholls said on Saturday.

But Main Roads minister Mark Bailey said Mr Nicholls had made a major costing blunder, with the project actually expected to cost $2.4 billion.

"As a former Treasurer in the Newman government, you'd think Tim Nicholls would know how to properly cost a project," Mr Bailey said.

"Who will he sack, what will he cut and what will he sell to fund his cash-splash?"

The so-called "Second M1" is expected to run parallel to the existing M1, which is regularly deadlocked by accidents and peak-hour traffic.

Its construction would also support more than 1500 local jobs, the LNP claims.

Opposition spokesman for main roads Andrew Powell said the LNP had received "overwhelming" support for the new arterial through an online petition it launched in September.

The project was also a high priority for southeast Queensland mayors when they released their election wish list on Friday.