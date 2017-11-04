Rafael Nadal has abruptly quit the Paris Masters before his quarter-final match due to a knee injury.

The withdrawal from the last event of the ATP regular season came two days after the 31-year-old claimed his fourth year-end number one ranking.

Nadal was to have faced Serb Filip Krajinovic in the quarters.

Main rival Roger Federer, who would have had a chance to overhaul Nadal in Paris, did not play this week as he rests after winning the Basel title; Nadal skipped Basel due to his knee but was judged fit for Paris.