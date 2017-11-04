Peter Nevill will have chance to push for Ashes recall when he resumes on 32 not out for NSW. (AAP)

Steve Smith says he liked what he saw from Peter Nevill as Australia's former wicketkeeper pushed his cause for an Ashes recall.

With national selector Mark Waugh watching closely, Nevill was patient but solid as he went to stumps unbeaten on 32 in tricky conditions on the first day of NSW's Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia at Hurstville Oval.

After the Blues slumped to 6-166, Nevill supported hard-hitting tailenders Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to see NSW to stumps at 7-254 on Saturday.

In comparison Matt Wade, who has averaged just 20 since his own Test recall last summer, again failed to reach double figures for the third straight Shield innings with Tasmania on Saturday.

"(Nevill) looked good today - very solid," Smith said.

"Left well. Waited for balls in his areas to hit. Looks like he is hitting the ball very well.

"It's nice when guys around him are quite aggressive - Starc, Cummins usually play their shots so having someone that was a bit more conservative as such and can bat with the tail - it's a nice thing to have."

Nevill hasn't played for Australia since last year's Hobart debacle, when he was one of five players dropped after the Aussies were rolled for 85 by South Africa and beaten by an innings and 80 runs.

The 32-year-old responded by posting three centuries for NSW in last year's Sheffield Shield, averaging 67.89 after he was dropped.

"That's what you want to see when guys go back and play state cricket," Smith said.

"When players from international cricket go back to state cricket we always talk about them dominating and making sure they're setting the standard.

"He had a terrific back-end of last year and last week in Adelaide he was probably a little bit unlucky with his dismissal in the first innings.

"He looked very good today and hopefully the tail can stick in with him tomorrow and can cash in a bit more."

Elsewhere, the other potential wicket-keeping bolter Alex Carey hit 36 for South Australia against Victoria.