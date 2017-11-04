The Queensland premier has pledged to veto a federal infrastructure loan to mining giant Adani after it emerged her partner worked on the application.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is denying any conflict of interest over a federal infrastructure loan assessment to Adani after it emerged her partner worked on the mining giant's application for the cash.

In an election bombshell, Ms Palaszczuk on Friday pledged to veto the $1 billion federal loan for the controversial Carmichael coal mine, saying her government would play no future role in its assessment.

At a snap press conference, Ms Palaszczuk revealed her husband Shaun Drabsch, in his capacity as infrastructure advisory director for PWC, worked on Adani's application for the loan under the Commonwealth's Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund.

However, Ms Palaszczuk accused LNP senators in Canberra of a "smear campaign" and "circulating rumours" about Mr Drabsch, adding she had written to the state's integrity commissioner for advice on the "rumours and innuendo".

She said her chief-of-staff advised her of the rumours on Tuesday night and labelled the LNP senators' moves as "a new low in Australian politics".

"I am told they planned to use this during the election campaign to impugn my character and suggest something untoward," the premier told reporters.

Ms Palaszczuk insisted there had been nothing untoward and she had not known about her partner's involvement as part of PWC's work to secure a loan from the NAIF for the Galilee Basin mine.

"I have done everything by the book, my partner Shaun has done everything by the book," adding she was unaware of his work.

To veto the loan, Ms Palaszczuk will need LNP leader Tim Nicholls' endorsement, as the government is currently in caretaker mode, but her election opponent gave no indication he would lend a hand.

"The premier should honour her word and pass through the Adani loan if the independent NAIF makes such a decision," Mr Nicholls said in a statement.

"If, as the premier claims, all necessary conflict of interest measures are correct and above board, why has she put thousands of jobs at risk with this extraordinary backflip?

"Given that NAIF loans are an independent federal process and state governments have a constitutional role to pass through the loan, what's the problem?"