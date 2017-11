Opposition Leader Bill Shorten says parliament has become a circus and all MPs must prove their citizenship bona fides.

Federal Labor has demanded the Turnbull government draw a line in the sand regarding the citizenship crisis by requiring all MPs to prove their bona fides.

The parliament is now a circus, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said, as he accused the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of hypocrisy.

"Turnbull set a standard for me which he won't he won't set for his own party," Mr Shorten told reporters in Melbourne, referring to Mr Turnbull's demands on himself to prove he was not a dual citizen.