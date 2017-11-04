Labor wants Malcolm Turnbull to ask Donald Trump to speed up the process of resettling refugees. (AAP)

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten says there is something going on at Manus Island which is deeply disturbing to the Australian people.

Federal Labor says Malcolm Turnbull must ask President Donald Trump to speed up the resettling of refugees in the US as the stand-off at the Manus Island detention centre enters a fourth day.

More than 600 refugees have barricaded themselves in the mothballed detention centre, which closed on Tuesday.

Food and drinking water has run out and the group is too scared to move to alternative accommodation in the main township out of fear they'll be attacked by locals.

The last food packs were distributed on Sunday.

"Turnbull is meeting with President Trump in coming weeks, in Asia, he should raise again the possibility of taking some people," Opposition Leader Bill Shorten told reporters in Melbourne.

The Obama administration agreed to resettle up to 1250 people from Nauru and Manus Island.

President Trump was unimpressed with the deal but has reluctantly agreed to honour it, and so far about 50 people have moved to the US.

The prime minister is meeting with New Zealand's leader Jacinda Ardern in Sydney on Sunday.

She has repeated a previous offer to resettled 150 people, and Mr Shorten backed that plan.

"The government should accept that offer," he said.

"Where you have got 600 people without food and water for days, the government needs to take an active interest in their welfare."

New Zealand, which takes a total of 750 refugees a year, made the initial resettlement offer in 2013 to the then Labor Gillard government.

It has been rejected, more than once, on the grounds that it would give refugees a backdoor into Australia and become a marketing opportunity for people smugglers.

Meanwhile, the United Nations human rights office has called on Australia to restore food, water and health services to the group on Manus Island.