Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has dismissed Labor leader Bill Shorten's call for a "universal disclosure to parliament" as he defended his handling of the citizenship crisis.

Eight MPs have resigned or been ruled ineligible because they were dual citizens, making them ineligible to sit in parliament, and the PM was forced to defend Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg on Friday amid questions about whether he had Hungarian citizenship.

Mr Shorten's "universal disclosure to parliament" would require MPs to make disclosures to parliament about their eligibility.

He said he supported stronger candidate-vetting processes across all parties.

The PM, who has ruled out an audit into MPs' citizenship, calling it a "witch hunt", maintained his position that any parliamentarians with doubts about their colleagues should refer the matter to the High Court.

"Mr Shorten's statement was characteristically confused," he told reporters in Perth after a bilateral meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"We stand for the rule of law and we stand for the constitution, rather than trading in innuendo."