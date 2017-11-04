Ford's Cameron Waters' practice session time has earned him pole position for Saturday's Supercars after qualifying was cancelled due to rain.

Only three minutes and 48 seconds of a schedule 20-minute session could be run at Pukekohe Park Raceway before the session was abandoned, with the grid for the 70-lap race to be decided by Friday's combined practice times.

Waters will start from pole ahead of championship leader Jamie Whincup and Ford driver in Mark Winterbottom for the race which is scheduled to start at 4.10pm (2.10am AEDT).