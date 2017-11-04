South Australia will bat first after winning the toss in their Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria at the MCG.

South Australia have won the toss and elected to bat in their Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria at the MCG.

Both sides will line up unchanged after losing their opening round games last week.

Victorian allrounder Glenn Maxwell and South Australian trio Travis Head, Alex Carey and Chadd Sayers will be among the Ashes hopefuls looking to impress Australia's Test selectors.

Victoria: Peter Handscomb (capt), Fawad Ahmed, Scott Boland, Dan Christian, Travis Dean, Aaron Finch, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Siddle, Chris Tremain, Cameron White (12th man).

SA: Travis Head (capt), John Dalton, Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Jake Lehmann, Tom Cooper, Alex Carey, Joe Mennie, Adam Zampa, Chadd Sayers, Daniel Worrall, Kane Richardson (12th).