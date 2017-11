Ben Simmons has recorded his second triple-double of his rookie NBA season to guide Philadelphia to 121-110 over Indiana for their fifth win.

The 21-year-old Australian has flourished as point guard and had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as his 76ers improved to 5-4 - their first winning record in nearly four years.

Simmons made five of his 13 shots but his poise and decision making in a closing 16-2 run, in which JJ Redick, 31 points, hit a trio of three-pointers, could not be faulted.