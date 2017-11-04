Peter Nevill will have chance to push for Ashes recall when he resumes on 32 not out for NSW. (AAP)

Steve Smith says he liked what he saw from Peter Nevill as Australia's former wicketkeeper pushed his cause for an Ashes recall.

With national selector Mark Waugh watching closely, Nevill was patient but solid as he went to stumps unbeaten on 32 in tricky conditions on Saturday's first day of NSW's Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia at Hurstville Oval.

After the Blues slumped to 6-166, Nevill supported hard-hitting tailenders Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to see NSW to stumps at 7-254.

In comparison, Matt Wade, averaging just 20 since his Test recall last summer, again failed on Saturday to reach double figures for the third-straight Shield innings with Tasmania against Queensland in Hobart.

"(Nevill) looked good today - very solid," Smith said.

"Left well; waited for balls in his areas to hit; looks like he is hitting the ball very well.

"It's nice when guys around him are quite aggressive - Starc, Cummins usually play their shots so having someone that was a bit more conservative as such and can bat with the tail - it's a nice thing to have."

Nevill hasn't played for Australia since last year's Hobart debacle, when he was one of five players dumped after the Aussies were rolled for 85 by South Africa and beaten by an innings and 80 runs.

The 32-year-old responded by posting three centuries for NSW in last year's Sheffield Shield, averaging 67.89 after being dropped.

"That's what you want to see when guys go back and play state cricket," Smith said.

"When players from international cricket go back to state cricket, we always talk about them dominating and making sure they're setting the standard.

"He had a terrific back end of last year and, last week in Adelaide, he was probably a little bit unlucky with his dismissal in the first innings.

"He looked very good today and, hopefully, the tail can stick in with him tomorrow and he can cash in a bit more."

Elsewhere, the other potential wicketkeeping bolter Alex Carey hit 36 for South Australia against Victoria.

The South Australian has stormed into contention in recent weeks, impressing Aussie batsman/part-time keeper Peter Handscomb, but he is keen to leave selection talk to officials.

"He looks solid enough and seems to be backing his game plan," Handscomb said.

"Obviously, there's a lot of chat about him. I haven't seen enough of him yet.

"He made runs against us in the semi-final down in Hobart and looked pretty good there in the one-dayers and then again today looked pretty solid as well."