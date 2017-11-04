Support for Pauline Hanson's One Nation has risen in Queensland ahead of this month's state election.
A new Galaxy poll published in The Courier-Mail shows that one-third of voters would support minor parties or independents, and neither of the major parties are likely to nab a majority win.
The poll says One Nation's vote has risen from 15 per cent to 18 per cent in the past three months, while support for the Liberal National Party has fallen to 32 per cent and the Labor vote is unmoved at 35 per cent.
