The Cairns Taipans have batrtled right to the end to hold off the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL.

The New Zealand Breakers have beaten the Cairns Taipans 73-70 thanks to a late match-winner from import Edgar Sosa.

Locked at 70-all with three seconds to go, the point guard hit a three-pointer in the corner to steal the game, but not before Cairns thought they'd stolen it back.

With 0.01 seconds left on the clock, Taipans captain Cam Gliddon replied with an incredible full court shot, but much to the crowd's dismay it was waved away for being too late.

Multiple players on each team finished in double digits, with Kirk Penny, Finn Delany, Tom Abercrombie, DJ Newbill and Mika Vukona starring for the Breakers.

Dayshon Smith, Alex Loughton, Michael Carrera and Jarrad Weeks top scored for the Taipans.

Weeks had the crowd cheering when he hit a halfcourt shot to put his team ahead by four points to end the 1st quarter.

But New Zealand refused to go away.

Penny turned in a vintage performance for the Breakers, scoring 16 points.

On cue Cairns' Venezuelan import Carrera turned it on in the second quarter, the fiery forward scoring eight of his 12 first half points to give Cairns the edge at halftime.

But once again Carrera struggled with fouls and after he earned his fifth halfway through the fourth quarter the Taipans were forced to finish without their most dangerous player.

Both teams will see action again this Thursday, when Cairns host Melbourne United, while the Breakers return home to take on the Perth Wildcats.