Tasmania have won the toss and will bat first in their Sheffield Shield clash against Queensland at Bellerive Oval.

Under-fire Test wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will be keen press to his Ashes claims with the bat after two single-digit scores in his side's opening round thrashing at the hands of Western Australia.

Former Test gloveman Tim Paine has been left out of the Tigers' top XI, with young seamer Tom Rogers to make his first-class debut.

The Bulls have dropped rookie quick Brendan Doggett from the side that beat Victoria by 110 runs at the Gabba last week.

Mark Stekete takes Doggett's place in a seam attack that should get early assistance on a green-tinged pitch.

Conditions are overcast in Hobart, with showers forecast in the afternoon.

Tasmania: George Bailey (capt), Jake Doran, Jordan Silk, Alex Doolan, Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Beau Webster, Tom Rogers, Sam Rainbird, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Tim Paine (12th man).

Queensland: Usman Khawaja (capt), Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns, Marnus Labushagne, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth, James Peirson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Luke Feldman, Mark Steketee, Brendan Doggett (12th man).