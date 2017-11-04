US President Donald Trump has left Washington to begin a tour of Asia that will take him to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Beset by challenges at home, US President Donald Trump has embarked on the longest trip to Asia by an American president in more than a quarter of a century, looking for help to pressure North Korea to stand down from a nuclear crisis.

Trump's tour of Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines from Friday to November 14 will take him out of Washington, where he has been beset by several issues.

These include an intensifying federal investigation into Russian meddling in last year's election, New York's recovery from an attack that killed eight people, and debate over a tax-cut plan that if approved by congress would be his first major legislative victory.

The trip began just days after Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was indicted in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, faced Democratic calls to appear before congress again to clarify his previous testimony about the campaign's Russia contacts.

Amid the furore caused by the revelations, the Kremlin said on Friday a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was being discussed and Trump said it might happen.

"We may have a meeting with Putin," Trump told Fox News. "And, again - Putin is very important because they can help us with North Korea. They can help us with Syria. We have to talk about Ukraine."

Trump's plan for an extended absence from Washington has alarmed allies who, after seeing a healthcare reform bid fizzle, worry the tax effort could suffer without him to keep momentum going.

Trump will fly on Friday morning to Hawaii, stopping for a briefing on US military forces in the Pacific and a visit to Pearl Harbor.

Trump then will visit Japan and South Korea in search of a united front against North Korea before going to Beijing, where he will push Chinese President Xi Jinping to get tougher with Pyongyang.

Trump will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Danang, Vietnam, make a state visit to Hanoi and end his trip with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila. Trump told reporters before leaving on Friday he would spend an extra day in the Philippines.