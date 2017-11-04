A rally protesting the treatment of refugees who remain at the now-closed Manus Island detention centre has drawn hundreds of supporters in Melbourne.

Recorded messages from men who remain inside the Manus Island detention centre have been played to a rally of hundreds of supporters in Melbourne's CBD.

The two men described their situation, in which they said they found themselves without basic provisions or medical supplies following the centre's closure.

"We are forgotten people who have been tortured ... even though we have committed no crime," one of the men said in his message.

"Our situation is getting worse and we need your help," the other man said.

"Will Australians stand up and speak for humanity if you think refugees are humans?"

Legal worker Sophie L'Estrange addressed the crowd, telling them about her experiences working on the island during the Good Friday shooting earlier this year.

She said for 45 minutes, she heard what she believed were the sounds of people dying.

Federal Greens MP Adam Bandt also spoke, criticising the "cold eyes" of immigration minister Peter Dutton and the "hell-hole" the Australian government had forced its asylum seekers into.

The protest, organised by the Refugee Action Collective of Victoria against the treatment of the refugees, was held outside Victoria's' State Library in Swanson Street followed by a march through to Flinders Street.

Food, electricity and running water were cut off at the detention centre after it officially closed on Tuesday.

About 600 refugees have barricaded themselves inside, fearing for their safety if they leave.