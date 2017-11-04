Western Australia have sent NSW in to bat in gloomy conditions on the first day of their Sheffield Shield clash in Sydney.

Western Australia's Ashes hopefuls have been spared a difficult opening morning in Sydney, after the Warriors sent NSW in to bat in gloomy conditions in their Sheffield Shield clash.

NSW will have Australia's likely first-choice bowling attack for the first Ashes Test, with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon all named in the XI.

It will provide the ultimate challenge to the likes of Shaun Marsh and Hilton Cartwright, who are each trying to push their causes for the No.6 spot in this month's first Test.

Meanwhile the Blues' batsman Daniel Hughes will have first chance to push his claims as an unlikely bolter for the last spot in Australia's top order, while wicketkeeper Peter Nevill will aim for an Ashes recall.

The Blues' line up also includes Australian captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner, who will play their first first-class red-ball cricket of the summer.

Rain was constant in Sydney overnight but play is expected to start on time at 10.30am as Hurstville Oval hosts its first Shield match.

NSW: David Warner, Nic Maddinson, Steve Smith (capt), Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Peter Nevill, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Trent Copeland (12th man).

WA: Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Ashton Turner, Jonathan Wells, D'Arcy Short, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, David Moody, Simon Mackin, Joel Paris (12th man).