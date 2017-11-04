Reece Hodge has been backed to shine for the Wallabies against Japan. (AAP)

Michael Hooper says being able to blood Reece Hodge as the Wallabies five-eighth against Japan could be a blessing with three tough Tests to follow.

Australia play their first Test against Japan on home soil at Yokohama's International Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

They then face a gruelling block in UK taking on muc stronger opposition in Wales, England and Scotland.

While Australia intended playing its full strength squad against the world No.11 side, the illness to Bernard Foley and injury to halfback Will Genia, which gave Hodge and Nick Phipps a start, has an upside.

The Wallabies have also named lock Matt Philip on the bench for his Test debut after being hit by injury in that department.

"It is four weeks in a row so there's going to be a bit going on with bodies and injuries and that anyway," Hooper said.

"You hope for the best but it's rugby and as we've seen this week it can change really quick.

"But that's what this squad needs - in two years' time we're playing in a World Cup here and the depth of our squad's going to be critical."

Hooper feels a relaxed Hodge will take his Wallabies play-making debut in his stride and had made the No.10 jersey his own in their build-up to the match.

"He did a really good job setting us up for the game," Hooper said after their final training run.

"I was really impressed with how he managed the team, spoke to the team, got his calls out.

"His ability to adapt's been terrific and just get on with itand I've been really impressed with how he's taken to this challenge and I'm sure he'll do good things."

Hooper said the team were comfortable with Hodge, despite in his experience at five-eighth, having not started there since under 20s.

He has spent this year on the Wallabies wing, and last year in the centres.

"We could chuck him the forwards next," Hooper joked.

"It's been no surprise that that could be something that's come round.

"Cheik's (coach Michael Cheika) been pushing that way over the last couple of months for if this occasion did arise to be up and it's a good opportunity for not only him but the squad."