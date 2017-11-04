Aaron Smith has received a formal written warning from NZ Rugby after an independent investigation into his Christchurch airport "toilet tryst".

NZR launched a fresh independentprobe in August after media reports Smith may have misled his All Blacks bosses over an incident with a woman at Christchurch airport.

He was subsequently sent home from last year's tour of South Africa and suspended.

NZR's investigator found while there were some inconsistencies between his account at the time and the information reported by media, this did not have any material impact on the outcome of the original hearing.

NZR chief executive Steve Tew said honesty, particularly in a disciplinary proceeding, was critically important for any employer.

"To reinforce this point, we have issued Aaron Smith with a formal written warning," he said in a statement.

Tew said NZR considered the matter closed and would not be making any further comment.