With second-placed Valencia having strolled to a 3-0 win over Leganes and third-placed Atletico Madrid downing Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 earlier in the day, Barcelona were determined to preserve their four-point lead at the top of the standings.

Although all eyes were on Lionel Messi playing in his 600th game for Barca, it Alcacer who was on target for his side in the pouring rain in the Catalan capital.

Making just his fourth La Liga appearance of the season, the striker netted a goal in each half to ensure leaders Barca stayed unbeaten after 11 games. They lead the standings with 31 points.

Luis Suarez twice went close in the opening five minutes, while Ivan Rakitic whistled a volley wide as Barcelona started strongly. They were rewarded as Alcacer pounced on a Sergio Escudero error to run through and slot under the onrushing David Soria after 20 minutes.

Sevilla enjoyed possession but rarely threatened the Barcelona goal before Guido Pizarro drew the visitors level in the 59th minute by nodding home from a corner.

However, the joy was short-lived as Alcacer scored again five minutes later by poking home a Rakitic cross.

Third-placed Atletico Madrid trail Barca by eight points. Real Madrid, who host Las Palmas on Sunday, are fourth while Sevilla stay fifth on 19 points.

(Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli, editing by Pritha Sarkar)