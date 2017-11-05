Malcolm Turnbull is set to have talks with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in the Philippines later this month.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says security and trade will top a full agenda when he has talks with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in the Philippines later this month.

Mr Turnbull says the two will talk about the battle against the Islamic State globally, counter terrorism, economic and trade agendas, as well as North Korea.

"We have had a number of discussions and meetings, as you know, we will have a full agenda," Mr Turnbull told reporters in Sydney on Sunday.