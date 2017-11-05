Aaron Baddeley is tied 10th, six shots from the lead going into the final round of the US PGA Tour event in Las Vegas.

Aaron Baddeley has stumbled to be only an outside title chance after the third round of the US PGA Tour event in Las Vegas.

Tied fourth overnight, Baddeley racked up four bogeys and finished with a double bogey in a three-over-par 74 at a breezy TPC Summerlin course.

Seeking his first win in two years, the Australian slid into an eight-way tie for 10th, six shots behind American joint leaders Beau Hossler (66) and J.J. Spaun (73).

That pair are at nine-under 204, three strokes ahead of Tony Finau (69).

Fellow Americans Tom Hoge (67), Gary Woodland (68), Chesson Hadley (69) and Patrick Cantlay (70) are at five under.

Australia's defending champion Rod Pampling posted a 72 to be tied 55th at two over while counrtryman Geoff Ogilvy is equal last after a 77.