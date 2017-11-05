Olympian Jason Whateley and world championship medallists Kaye Scott and Skye Nicolson are poised to be named in Australia's Commonwealth Games boxing team.

Also poised to compete on the Gold Coast are former junior world champion Clay Waterman and Youth Olympic Games bronze medallist Caitlin Parker.

The two biggest names missing from the squad will be 2014 Glasgow gold medallist Shelley Watts, and Glasgow silver medallist and world championship bronze medallist Joe Goodall.

Watts failed to make the qualifying weight for the trials, while Goodall was beaten in his super heavyweight semi-final by Victorian Toese Vousiutu, who is poised to make his Commonwealth Games debut after winning the gold on Saturday night.

The former Melbourne Storm NRL squad member had a unanimous points decision over New South Welshman Sam Kei.

Whateley, one of three Australian boxers to compete at the Rio Olympics last year, had an impressive week, finishing with a unanimous points decision over Brandon Rees in the men's 91kg division.

Scott, a silver medallist at the 2016 women's world titles and captain of the Australian boxing team in Glasgow, was too strong for Jessica Messina in the women's 69kg division.

A world championship bronze medallist last year, Nicolson will make her Commonwealth Games debut after a solid win over Bernadette Connors in the women's 57kg division.

Western Australia's Parker, mentored by Australian cricket great Adam Gilchrist, had a unanimous points decision over Haylee Smith in the women's 75kg.

Queensland's Waterman defeated Tim Hannan in the men's 81kg.

Swedish-born Anja Stridsman won a split points decision over Jessica Retallack in the women's 60kg while Queensland's Taylah Robertson was successful in the women's 51kg.

Queensland's Jack Bowen came out on top in the 56kg, and Harry Garside continued to underline his potential with an impressive win in the 60kg division.

Liam Wilson continued a strong night for Queensland boxers with victory in the men's 64kg, while Terry Nickolas in the 69kg and Campbell Somerville in the 75kg also prevailed.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES SELECTION TRIALS WINNERS

MEN

Jack Bowen - 56kg division

Harry Garside - 60kg division

Liam Wilson - 64kg division

Terry Nickolas - 69kg division

Campbell Somerville - 75kg division

Clay Waterman - 81kg division

Jason Whateley - 91kg division

Toese Vousiutu - super heavyweight division

WOMEN

Taylah Robertson - 51kg division

Skye Nicolson - 57kg division

Anja Stridsman - 60kg division

Kaye Scott - 69kg division

Caitlin Parker - 75kg division